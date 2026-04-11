WWE SmackDown Recap: Cody Rhodes Losing Ground at the Worst Time

Cody Rhodes is on the defensive, losing control of the narrative against Orton and McAfee's calculated positioning.

Jelly Roll's involvement complicates the storyline, as he may not fully grasp the situation he's stepped into.

The influx of celebrity cameos risks distracting from the core WrestleMania feud between Rhodes and Orton.

Source: Station Provided/Radio One / Radio One Indy

With WrestleMania 42 now days away, timing becomes everything, and right now, nothing about Cody Rhodes feels in rhythm. This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown closed with a visual that says more than any promo could. Rhodes, alongside Jelly Roll, laid out under the lights while Randy Orton and Pat McAfee stood tall, completely in control of the moment and, more importantly, the narrative. At this stage of the build, perception matters just as much as execution, and right now, Rhodes is losing both.



Orton and McAfee: This Feels Bigger Than a Partnership

What initially looked like an unlikely alignment between Orton and McAfee is beginning to take on a different tone, one that feels less like convenience and more like calculated positioning. There are clear indications that McAfee is not just operating as an outside personality inserted into the storyline. His influence appears to extend beyond the ring, with direct ties to upper management shaping how situations are allowed to unfold. That dynamic was made evident early in the night when SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis issued a warning to Rhodes, not as a suggestion, but as a directive that clearly originated from above him. That distinction matters. It reframes the entire situation. Rhodes is no longer just dealing with Orton as an opponent. He is navigating a structure that is actively limiting his ability to respond, while the opposition moves freely within it. That imbalance creates a different kind of pressure, one that cannot be solved through physical confrontation alone.





Jelly Roll Gets Pulled Into Something He Can’t Control

Jelly Roll’s involvement continues to blur the line between spectacle and storyline, but this week it became clear that he may be operating without a full understanding of what he stepped into. After confronting McAfee earlier in the night and disregarding the usual boundaries placed on talent, Jelly Roll positioned himself as someone willing to move outside the system. McAfee’s response was less about immediate retaliation and more about warning, suggesting that the situation extended beyond what was visible on the surface. That warning carried weight, and it paid off later in the night when Orton reappeared dragging an unconscious Jelly Roll onto the stage, turning what could have been a side story into a central moment. From there, the situation escalated quickly, but the outcome never really felt in doubt. Orton and McAfee dictated the pace, controlled the chaos, and closed the segment with authority.





Cody Rhodes Is Being Forced to Play Defense

There is a noticeable shift in how Rhodes is being presented heading into WrestleMania. Instead of driving the story forward, he is reacting to it. That’s a dangerous position this late in the process. The foundation of this rivalry with Orton is already strong. It’s built on history, mentorship, and the kind of long-term storytelling that doesn’t need additional layers to feel meaningful. Rhodes represents evolution, while Orton represents legacy struggling to maintain relevance, and that contrast should be enough to carry the moment. Instead, the addition of external elements has complicated the narrative, pulling focus away from what should be the central conflict.

The question now becomes whether that complexity adds depth or simply creates noise.

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Celebrity Presence vs. Narrative Focus

SmackDown also leaned into its ongoing integration of outside names, with Lil Yachty making an appearance tied to his alignment with Trick Williams. That involvement didn’t end cleanly, as Yachty found himself on the receiving end of a Helluva Kick during the match, reinforcing the idea that celebrity presence in WWE often comes with consequences.

While these crossovers bring visibility, their placement within the broader narrative remains a point of discussion. When used effectively, they enhance moments. When overextended, they risk distracting from the core storylines that audiences are already invested in.



New Faces and Ongoing Movement

The night also introduced Royce Keys, formerly known to some audiences as Powerhouse Hobbs, who made his SmackDown debut with a decisive win. His presence adds another layer to a roster that is already in transition heading into WrestleMania.



Elsewhere, key match results continued to shape the landscape. Alexa Bliss secured a win over Bayley, while Jacob Fatu delivered a strong performance before being met with a post-match attack from Drew McIntyre, reinforcing tensions that appear far from settled.



On the women’s side, Jade Cargill picked up a win over Iyo Sky before Rhea Ripley intervened to prevent further damage, continuing to position herself as a stabilizing force in a division that is becoming increasingly volatile.





Final Perspective

With WrestleMania just over a week away, SmackDown is clearly operating in a space where moments are being prioritized over simplicity. That approach can be effective, but it requires balance, and right now, the scale feels slightly tilted.



Cody Rhodes is entering the most important stretch of this rivalry without clear control of the situation, while Randy Orton and Pat McAfee appear to be moving with both freedom and backing. That contrast is compelling, but it also raises the stakes in a way that demands a strong payoff. Because at this level, it is not just about telling a story, it’s about finishing it in a way that justifies everything that came before.