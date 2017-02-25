Uncategorized
Remy Ma Claps Back at Nicki Minaj With "shETHER"

The beef between Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma just got real.

Following Nicki’s subliminal jabs at Remy Ma on a new song called “Make Love,” Remy quickly hit back by releasing a 7-minute diss track called “shETHER.”

Using Nas‘s infamous “Ether” instrumentals, Remy digs into the Young Money queen about everything from her relationships with Meek Mill and Drake to her brother’s sexual assault case.

Remy visited The Breakfast Club just a week ago and denied having any serious issues with the rapper, but did warn that she wouldn’t be afraid to take it there. “I am going to say your government. I’m going to look it up and say your mother’s name, your father’s name, your kids’ name,” she said. “I want you to know I’m talking about you.”

Soon after Remy’s diss track hit the web, Nicki hopped on social media with receipts on Remy and Fat Joe‘s slow album sales.

 

To further drive home the point, Nicki then posted a video of Beyonce naming her the “rap queen” on an acapella freestyle.

😘 she said *bey 🎀

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

 

Yikes! Listen to Remy’s freestyle below:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

