WATCH: Obama Steps Out In NYC And Crowd Wilds Out

Photo by

The former president took a trip to Starbucks after being spotted with his daughter, Malia at a restaurant on Thursday.

13 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Former president Barack Obama visited New York City Friday and attracted a huge crowd of cheering people, reports Business Insider.

From Business Insider:

A large crowd gathered outside, trying to catch a view of Obama as he left 160 Fifth Ave. in Manhattan.

It was not immediately clear what the former president was attending to during his stop. A representative for the president’s foundation declined to comment.

In the liberal enclave of Manhattan, Obama was met with loud cheers as he walked to his motorcade.

New Yorkers spotted the former POTUS, who was looking particularly happy and carefree, at restaurant Emilio’s Ballato in SoHo with his daughter Malia on Thursday, reports CBS News.

SOURCE: Business Insider, CBS News

