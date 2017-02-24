Entertainment News
Here’s Why Darius McCrary And His Wife Were Both Granted Restraining Orders

Find out the disturbing details.

10 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
2010 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: Moses Robinson / Getty


Darius McCrary is a name that you probably haven’t heard in a while, but lately he’s been making headlines almost everyday for his marital drama.

Earlier this week, the former Family Matters star was caught up in some abuse drama after his wife, Tammy Brawner, claimed that he had been abusing her as well as the couple’s one-year-old daughter Zoey. But the actor clapped back at the allegations, winning his own restraining order against his wife just hours later by claiming she threw an iron at him during a recent argument.

According to TMZ, the actor said Brawner became verbally abusive before hurling an iron his way, causing a second degree burn on his chest. Darius also wrote in legal docs that his wife is “desperate for stardom” and he’s worried she’ll neglect their daughter to achieve newfound fame. He also says she’s super competitive with him and jealous of his fame.

A judge granted Darius’ request for a temporary restraining order and ordered Tammy to move out of the family house. But as you may recall, she also got a temporary order which required him to pack his bags and leave. No word on who will be taking care of baby Zoey full time.

 

 

