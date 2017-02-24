News & Gossip
Navy Veteran Reportedly Hurls Racial Slurs, Then Kills An Immigrant From India

Find out the disturbing details.

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
A white Kansas man is being accused of killing Indian immigrant Srinivas Kuchibhotla and wounding his co-worker Alok Madasani.

The Daily Mail reports that 51-year-old Adam Purinton was taken into custody at a bar in an Applebee’s in Clinton, Missouri, after telling an employee he had just shot Middle Eastern men and needed a place to hide.  The bartender then called police, leading them to the suspect, who had fled the scene of the shooting at Austin’s Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas.

Police say that the former Navy Veteran shot and killed Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an engineer at Garmin, and wounded his colleague Alok Madasani on Wednesday after a confrontation began unfolding inside the lounge and later spilled out into the parking lot. Reports say Purinton even fired at a third man, identified as Ian Grillot, who had tried to intervene. Witnesses revealed that Purtinton yelled “get out of my country” and heard him screaming racial slurs before opening fire. The veteran apparently thought Kuchibhotla and Madasani were Middle Eastern, although both men were of Indian decent.

Kuchibhotla died at an area hospital and Alok Madasani and Ian Grillot were hospitalized, the latter suffering from wounds to his hand and shoulder.  Adam Purinton has been charged with one count of premeditated first degree murder and two counts of attempted premeditated first degree murder. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for both Srinivas and Alok and raised more than $7,000 toward its $10,000 goal in just two hours.

