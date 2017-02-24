News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Caitlyn Jenner Is Shocked That Donald Trump Isn’t Protecting Transgender Rights

She has some words for the president.

22 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Made LA: Moschino Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty


Former star athlete, Caitlyn Jenner is speaking out against Donald Trump’s recent rollback of federal protections for transgender students.On Wednesday, the Trump administration lifted federal guidelines initiated by the former Obama administration allowing transgender students to use the public school bathroom and locker rooms that align with their gender identity.

Amidst the decision, Jenner voiced her support for trans kids via Instagram stating, “You are winning. I know it doesn’t feel that way today or every day, but you are winning.” She also called Trump’s decision a “disaster.” You can read and watch her full message below:


Jenner, who has been a long-time Republican, has been very supportive of her party, even claiming Trump would be good for women’s issues.

However, much has happened since Trump took office, with almost all of his executive orders or actions eliciting protest. However, it seems Jenner still has hope for her party.


Jenner has a lot of work to do if she plans on calling out her fellow party members.

Caitlyn Jenner , donald trump , LGBT

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Caitlyn Jenner Is Shocked That Donald Trump Isn’t Protecting Transgender Rights

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Must-See: Exclusive Images Of Elise Neal In ‘Logan’
 18 hours ago
Jordan Peele Breaks Down Why He Made A…
 19 hours ago
OMG! Amber Rose Being Sued By A Strip Club
 20 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Jennifer Williams Confirms Evelyn Lozada Is…
 20 hours ago
New Netflix Film ‘Burning Sands’ Confronts Hazing In…
 21 hours ago
Janet Jackson’s Ex-Mother In Law Says She Has…
 22 hours ago
Paula Patton Accuses Robin Thicke Of Altering Child…
 22 hours ago
‘Family Matters’ Star Denies Allegations Of Spousal &…
 23 hours ago
Here’s Why Darius McCrary And His Wife Were…
 1 day ago
DC Young Fly: R&B Mixtape, New Baby, New…
 1 day ago
LISTEN: Stream Future’s “HNDRXX” Album (New Music) 
 1 day ago
‘HTGAWM’ Season Finale Recap: Laurel’s Dad Might Be…
 1 day ago
Here’s Why Trey Songz Waited So Long To…
 2 days ago
The Meadows Music & Arts Festival - Day 2
Kanye West Gets Immortalized With Gold Crucifixion Sculpture…
 2 days ago
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2016
FUTURE “DRACO” ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW’
 2 days ago
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Says Her Fort Worth House Could…
 3 days ago
photos