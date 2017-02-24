EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Jennifer Williams Confirms Evelyn Lozada Is Blocking Her Return To Basketball Wives

Photo by

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Jennifer Williams Confirms Evelyn Lozada Is Blocking Her Return To Basketball Wives

20 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Jennifer Williams Hosts LUCID Lipgloss Shopping Event

Source: Rob Kim / Getty


Bijou Star speaks with Jennifer Williams in an exclusive interview talking about her return to Basketball wives and why she thinks Evelyn Lozada has been trying to block her from coming back on the show.

There has been a lot of speculation about the return of some the original cast members of Basketball Wives returning for the new season and it looks like we will be seeing some of the O.G.’s from the franchise in the new season including former BFFs turned enemies Jennifer Williams and Evelyn Lozada. Now of course we all thought the beef was over but according to Jennifer, Evelyn still has it out for her and allegedly she doesn’t want to be on the show if Jennifer returns also.

Watch the entire interview below:


In case you missed the drama from the show, check out the clips below of the interview that started the BFF feud in 2011 BBW Season 3.

 

Basketball Wives , evelyn lozada , Jennifer Williams

