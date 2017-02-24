Evening Minute: Straight Women Are Having Fewer Orgasms Than Everyone Else

Damn, Damn! Study Finds That Straight Women Are Having Fewer Orgasms Than Everyone Else

Who doesn’t love an orgasm? But here’s the gag: If you are a heterosexual woman, most likely you are having less of them than anyone else.

According to a recent study conducted by Chapman University, Indiana University and the Kinsey Institute, this Big-O disparity seems to exist for a few reasons: Straight ladies tend to have a lack of agency to take over their own well-deserved pleasure, coupled with the lack of awareness that straight men have about pleasing their women partners, says the Huffington Post.

Researchers asked over 52,000 people about their ability to orgasm and found that heterosexual men reported that they usually or always orgasm 95 percent of the time; gay men 89 percent; and bisexual men 88 percent. When it comes to the ladies, lesbians reported that they orgasm 86 percent of the time; bisexual women 66 percent; and heterosexual women at a low 65 percent.

The data found that two ways women could ensure having orgasms was to either have oral sex and other forms of foreplay performed on them or to be very clear about what they wanted from their partners when it comes to their bodies.

“The fact that lesbian women orgasmed more often than heterosexual women indicates that many heterosexual women could experience higher rates of orgasms,” the authors write. “The findings…indicate that the orgasms gap can be reduced by addressing sociocultural factors and by encouraging a wider variety of activities when men and women are sexually intimate.” Ladies: How often are you advocating for yourself in the bedroom?

Go Sit Down Somewhere! NFL QB Jameis Winston Tells Students Boys Can ‘Do Anything,’ Girls Are To Be ‘Silent’

At a recent talk at an elementary school, NFL quarterback Jameis Winston put his misogyny on blast for everyone to see.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player told a group of students at Melrose Elementary in St. Petersburg Florida that boys should be heard and girls should be seen: “All my young boys, stand up. The ladies, sit down. But all my boys, stand up. Be strong, right? We strong! We strong, right? All my boys, tell me one time: I can do anything I put my mind to. Now a lot of boys aren’t supposed to be soft-spoken. You know what I’m saying? One day y’all are going to have a very deep voice like this (in deep voice). One day, you’ll have a very, very deep voice.”

Huh?

It gets worse.

“But the ladies, they’re supposed to be silent, polite, gentle. My men, my men (are) supposed to be strong. I want y’all to tell me what the third rule of life is: I can do anything I put my mind to. Scream it!” the 23-year-old added.

When the Tampa Bay Times asked him to explain his comments, he backtracked a bit.

“I was making an effort to interact with a young male in the audience who didn’t seem to be paying attention, and I didn’t want to single him out so I asked all the boys to stand up,” Winston said.

“During my talk, I used a poor word choice that may have overshadowed that positive message for some.”

Sigh. Telling our girls that their role in this world is to sit back, be quiet and let the fellas take control goes against the epitome of #BlackGirlMagic. Not to mention, why does he feel that the only way to prop young boys up is to throw girls under a bus?

Sir, do better.

#BlackGirlMagic: Adorable Seven-Year-Old Finally Meets His Idol Lester Holt

If you need a pick-me up, this one is for you!

In a video that went viral earlier this month, Jaden, a seven-year-old boy from Portland, Oregon, told a local reporter that “NBC Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt is the greatest of all time.

On Feb 3, Jaden was interviewed by KGW reporter Drew Carney at the Portland International Airport to talk about the winter storm that hit the city ahead of their trip to Disney World. But Jaden wasn’t here for it because this particular anchor wasn’t Holt, the man he is used to seeing every night on the news, the Huffington Post noted.

“I didn’t really see you on TV that much,” Jaden said to Carney. “The brown… the Lester Holt? Usually you see him more on the news than you.” Bloop!

Clearly, Holt took notice and and later invited Jaden to the NBC studios on Tuesday for a little face-to-face time.

“Every day, he would watch the news and see Lester and say, ‘Looks like me, looks like me, looks like me,’” Jaden’s mother told Holt.

During their time together Jaden was introduced to Holt’s hardworking staff, got a chance to sit in Holt’s news chair and recite the signature “Nightly News” introduction. The two also had a little jam session together.

This is exactly why representation matters to our children. Thank you Lester!

