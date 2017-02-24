Jeff Sessions Goes Against Obama-Era Directive To Close Private Prisons

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Jeff Sessions Goes Against Obama-Era Directive To Close Private Prisons

Fears about the federal prison population increasing grow larger with Sessions' commitment to the "aggressive enforcement" of laws.

9 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Attorney General Jeff Sessions revoked a directive established during the Obama administration about phasing out private prisons, reports the New York Daily News.

From New York Daily News:

Sessions issued a memo replacing one issued last August by Sally Yates, the deputy attorney general at the time. That memo, which followed a harshly critical government audit of privately run prisons, directed the federal Bureau of Prisons to begin reducing and ultimately end its reliance on contract facilities. Yates, in her announcement, said private facilities have more safety and security problems than government-run ones and were less necessary given declines in the overall federal prison population.

But Sessions, in his memo, said Yates’ directive went against longstanding Justice Department policy and practice and “impaired the Bureau’s ability to meet the future needs of the federal correctional system.” He said he was directing the BOP to “return to its previous approach.”

The federal prison population — now just under 190,000 — has been dropping due in part to changes in federal sentencing policies over the last few years…Yet the federal prison population may increase again given Sessions’ commitment to aggressive enforcement of drug and immigration laws, and his focus on combating violent crime.

Though Sessions incites more fears about the state of the U.S. Justice Department, private-prison operators have “already stood to benefit substantially from President [Donald] Trump’s aggressive measures to detain and deport illegal immigrants,” reports The Washington Post.

SOURCE: New York Daily NewsThe Washington Post

SEE ALSO:

Obama Administration To Phase Out Private Federal Prisons

Senate Confirms Jeff Sessions As Attorney General

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

24 photos Launch gallery

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

Continue reading Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

Barack Obama , Federal Prison , Jeff Sessions , mass incarceration

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s Why Trey Songz Waited So Long To…
 15 hours ago
The Meadows Music & Arts Festival - Day 2
Kanye West Gets Immortalized With Gold Crucifixion Sculpture…
 16 hours ago
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2016
FUTURE “DRACO” ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW’
 22 hours ago
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Says Her Fort Worth House Could…
 2 days ago
Jay Z Makes History With The Songwriters Hall…
 2 days ago
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby Boy With Ex Brittany Bell
 2 days ago
Watch: Allison Williams Wants To Pick Ta-Nehisi Coates…
 2 days ago
Sean Kingston Speaks Out On Reportedly Being Jumped…
 2 days ago
One For The Books! Rihanna Breaks Michael Jackson’s Record
 2 days ago
So Cute! See The First Photo Of Lauryn…
 2 days ago
Here’s How Chris Brown Feels About The Soulja…
 2 days ago
Wireless Festival 2016 - Day 2
Future Confirms New Album “HNDRXX” Dropping This Friday
 2 days ago
106 & Party
Migos Allegedly Jumped Sean Kingston Tuesday Night In…
 2 days ago
The Moment Blue Ivy Realized She Is Music Royalty
 3 days ago
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
The Weeknd’s “Legend Of The Fall” Tour Coming…
 3 days ago
Radio 1 Big Weekend Festival - Day 1
J. Cole’s “4 Your Eyez Only” World Tour…
 3 days ago
photos