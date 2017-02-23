News & Gossip
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Mya Goes For Gold On Hollywood Today Live

17 hours ago

Hello Beautiful Staff
Singer Mya appeared on Hollywood Today Live to chat about her album and perform her single “Unbreakable.” She was wearing a gold colored dress by Marcel Von Berlin with white trimming across her chest and around her waist.

The floor-length dress was slit on both sides, almost given a gown effect. Her hair was especially cute, locked in dreads and highlighted with gold as well.

Mya recently appeared on L.A. Hair, where she got a ‘glamover’ from celebrity stylist Kim Kimble. The Grammy nominated artist also dropped a music video for her single, “Coolin” in time for Valentine’s Day. Her latest album, Smoove Jones is available for you to check out.

So what do you think? Is Mya a Golden Goddess or no? Vote and tell us your thoughts!


The last day of <em>New York Fashion Week</em> did not disappoint. Whether it was feminine florals and tiered ruffles at <strong>Marchesa</strong> or marvelous metallics, rich with gold at <strong>Ralph Lauren</strong>, we have the best in fashion and style from the runway from Day Seven at <em>New York Fashion Week</em>.

photos