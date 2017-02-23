Are Republicans Going To Start Challenging Donald Trump? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Donald Trump‘s executive orders, particularly having to do with immigration, are clearly not coming from the intention of acting on the best interests of the American people. As a result of this and other activity coming from Trump’s administration, republicans across the country are lashing out at their representatives.

Jeff explains that because of the deceptive narratives perpetrated by the GOP, congressional republicans might have to stand up and do something on behalf of the people. Click on the audio player to hear more of Jeff Johnson‘s 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

