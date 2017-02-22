ICYMI: Read Justine Skye’s Response To British Vogue’s Super Shady Tweet

Bella, Lily, Kendall and co partied in London last night – see what they got up to, here: https://t.co/g3m02FNwk0 pic.twitter.com/nSrxE1e7Ce — VOGUE.CO.UK (@BritishVogue) February 21, 2017

As if we needed another reminder of how the world ignores Black women…

Yesterday afternoon, British Vogue tweeted out an article they wrote about Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Lily Donaldson, “and co” hanging out. You guessed it — “co” referred to the only Black woman in the photo, 21-year-old Justine Skye. Not to mention they knew her name, as they wrote it within article.

Skye didn’t take the publication’s lack of respect too seriously, but she did throw a little shade after her fans went hard for her and called the issue out. “Hi, my name is & co,” she wrote in one tweet. See her full response below:

hi, my name is & co. — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) February 22, 2017

This really isn't that big of a deal compared to other situations we face as black women. But I appreciate how y'all were on GO for me 💜 luv — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) February 22, 2017

Lily Allen also chimed in:

.@BritishVogue the Black woman is this photo is called @JustineSkye. She actually does something too. You're welcome. — Lily (@lilyallen) February 22, 2017

As one user pointed out, the singer-songwriter was “high key killin’” — and out of basic courtesy and acknowledgment, should have been mentioned simply because she slayed, if for no other reason.

There’s been no comment from British Vogue. Tweet us your thoughts and to read about that time Justine Skye schooled a fan who said she was her “fav dark skin,” click here.

@BritishVogue Y'all know Lily's name and she's irrelevant but yall got the nerve to act like you don't know what Justine's name is? Lmao. — yasmine (@justinsbierbs) February 22, 2017

@BritishVogue sooooo are y'all gona fix it orrrr just act like you still don't know who @JustineSkye is… pic.twitter.com/cHK6r1B5nu — J. e. s. s. (@soccerjess54) February 21, 2017