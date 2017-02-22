ICYMI: Read Justine Skye’s Response To British Vogue’s Super Shady Tweet

As if we needed another reminder of how the world ignores Black women…
Yesterday afternoon, British Vogue tweeted out an article they wrote about Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Lily Donaldson, “and co” hanging out. You guessed it — “co” referred to the only Black woman in the photo, 21-year-old Justine Skye. Not to mention they knew her name, as they wrote it within article.
Skye didn’t take the publication’s lack of respect too seriously, but she did throw a little shade after her fans went hard for her and called the issue out. “Hi, my name is & co,” she wrote in one tweet. See her full response below:
Lily Allen also chimed in:
As one user pointed out, the singer-songwriter was “high key killin’” — and out of basic courtesy and acknowledgment, should have been mentioned simply because she slayed, if for no other reason.
There’s been no comment from British Vogue. Tweet us your thoughts and to read about that time Justine Skye schooled a fan who said she was her “fav dark skin,” click here.
25 Majestic Pictures Of Justine Skye
19 photos Launch gallery
1. we ain't no kids, you ain't gon lie to me and just storm out the doorjust be a man, you ain't gon tell me nothin that I ain't heard before 📷 @renellaice
Source:Instagram
1 of 19
2. happy place #coachella
Source:Instagram
2 of 19
3. Phillip Lim with Bae
Source:Instagram
3 of 19
4. Bella Moon
Source:Instagram
4 of 19
5. makeup by @joannasimkin
Source:Instagram
5 of 19
6. one big hot mess
Source:Instagram
6 of 19
7. emoji
Source:Instagram
7 of 19
8. Smile
Source:Instagram
8 of 19
9. Can't wait for you guys to see this Bandit video.. This song makes me feel sexy and in control.. hashtag #ImABandit in a video of you lip syncing Bandit or a pic that makes you feel sexy I might have to repost some of these ;)
Source:Instagram
9 of 19
10. so fun being able to work with your friends #emotionallyunavailable
Source:Instagram
10 of 19
11. =^.^=
Source:Instagram
11 of 19
12. know your worth 📷 @versusandco
Source:Instagram
12 of 19
13. luv 📷 @renellaice
Source:Instagram
13 of 19
14. 📢STAY TUNED: Tomorrow one of V's favorite rising pop stars, @justineskye, is taking over our Instagram and taking YOU up close and personal at SXSW! 💖💖💖Repost from @vmagazine
Source:Instagram
14 of 19
15. Thank you @flexmurdaa for coming to do my makeup last minute, you're the bomb.Had such a great time performing at the Penn State #blackwomenrock gala tonight. So amazing to see a room full of beautiful, ambitious, brown faces coming together to celebrate one another. #womenshistorymonth 📷 @versusandco
Source:Instagram
15 of 19
16. thank you guys so much for coming out and killin the stage with me, much love <3 #NYC
Source:Instagram
16 of 19
17. mood, when you headline your first show ever and sell it out crazy! #unicornnation 📷 @shanescorsese
Source:Instagram
17 of 19
18. watch your step
Source:Instagram
18 of 19
19. lonely hearts club </3
Source:Instagram
19 of 19