ICYMI: Read Justine Skye’s Response To British Vogue’s Super Shady Tweet

19 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
As if we needed another reminder of how the world ignores Black women…

Yesterday afternoon, British Vogue tweeted out an article they wrote about Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Lily Donaldson, “and co” hanging out. You guessed it — “co” referred to the only Black woman in the photo, 21-year-old Justine Skye. Not to mention they knew her name, as they wrote it within article.

Skye didn’t take the publication’s lack of respect too seriously, but she did throw a little shade after her fans went hard for her and called the issue out. “Hi, my name is & co,” she wrote in one tweet. See her full response below:

Lily Allen also chimed in:

As one user pointed out, the singer-songwriter was “high key killin’” — and out of basic courtesy and acknowledgment, should have been mentioned simply because she slayed, if for no other reason.

There’s been no comment from British Vogue. Tweet us your thoughts and to read about that time Justine Skye schooled a fan who said she was her “fav dark skin,” click here.

