Watch: Allison Williams Wants To Pick Ta-Nehisi Coates and Ava Durvernay In A Race Draft

6 hours ago

I sat down with Allison Williams and Daniel Kaluuya for their new movie Get Out, a horror film about Black men who start mysteriously disappearing in a suburban White community.

Dealing with the topic of the movie, I asked Allison Williams if she could pick anyone in a hypothetical race draft who would she pick. At first, she was shocked by the idea of a race draft, asking why would she want to make anyone black, white.

After I explained the concept to her she quickly picked two of the greatest black minds in current pop culture, Ta-Nehisi Coates and Ava Durvernay. It was quite shocking that Allison would give such a “woke” answer, luckily for us they aren’t free agents. What are your thoughts?

