Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby Boy With Ex Brittany Bell

Third time’s a charm for Nick Cannon.

The host and businessman welcomed his third child, son Golden ‘Sagon’ Cannon, to the world on Wednesday and shared the touching first photo for the world to see. He posted a black and white photo of himself holding baby Golden with the caption, “Welcome to Earth Son! Golden ‘Sagon’ Cannon 2/21/17 #Awakened.”

Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning! No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness Welcome to Earth Son! Golden "Sagon" Cannon 2/21/17 #Awakened A post shared by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on Feb 22, 2017 at 10:22am PST

Nick and his baby’s mother Brittany Bell are not a couple, but they’ve vowed to co-parent. He was even spotted looking happy as ever at her baby shower last week. The baby news is a breath of fresh air for Cannon who’s been in the press over work drama with NBC.

Little Golden’s birth came just hours after Nick threatened to sue the National Enquirer for claiming he suffered a “nervous breakdown.”

At least Nick is happy and Roc & Roe have another sibling to spend their money with!