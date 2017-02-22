Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby Boy With Ex Brittany Bell

See the first photo.

18 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Premiere Of Amazon Studios' 'Gleason' - Arrivals

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty


Third time’s a charm for Nick Cannon.

The host and businessman welcomed his third child, son Golden ‘Sagon’ Cannon, to the world on Wednesday and shared the touching first photo for the world to see. He posted a black and white photo of himself holding baby Golden with the caption, “Welcome to Earth Son! Golden ‘Sagon’ Cannon 2/21/17 #Awakened.”

Nick and his baby’s mother Brittany Bell are not a couple, but they’ve vowed to co-parent. He was even spotted looking happy as ever at her baby shower last week. The baby news is a breath of fresh air for Cannon who’s been in the press over work drama with NBC.

Little Golden’s birth came just hours after Nick threatened to sue the National Enquirer for claiming he suffered a “nervous breakdown.”

At least Nick is happy and Roc & Roe have another sibling to spend their money with!

15 Pics Of The Ladies Loving Nick Cannon (PHOTOS)

15 photos Launch gallery

15 Pics Of The Ladies Loving Nick Cannon (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 15 Pics Of The Ladies Loving Nick Cannon (PHOTOS)

15 Pics Of The Ladies Loving Nick Cannon (PHOTOS)

Baby , brittany bell , Golden , mariah carey , nick cannon , son

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2016
FUTURE “DRACO” ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW’
 1 hour ago
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Says Her Fort Worth House Could…
 17 hours ago
Jay Z Makes History With The Songwriters Hall…
 18 hours ago
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby Boy With Ex Brittany Bell
 18 hours ago
Watch: Allison Williams Wants To Pick Ta-Nehisi Coates…
 18 hours ago
Sean Kingston Speaks Out On Reportedly Being Jumped…
 18 hours ago
One For The Books! Rihanna Breaks Michael Jackson’s Record
 20 hours ago
So Cute! See The First Photo Of Lauryn…
 21 hours ago
Here’s How Chris Brown Feels About The Soulja…
 24 hours ago
Wireless Festival 2016 - Day 2
Future Confirms New Album “HNDRXX” Dropping This Friday
 1 day ago
106 & Party
Migos Allegedly Jumped Sean Kingston Tuesday Night In…
 1 day ago
The Moment Blue Ivy Realized She Is Music Royalty
 2 days ago
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
The Weeknd’s “Legend Of The Fall” Tour Coming…
 2 days ago
Radio 1 Big Weekend Festival - Day 1
J. Cole’s “4 Your Eyez Only” World Tour…
 2 days ago
106 & Party
MIGOS “BAD & BOUJEE” ON ‘ELLEN’
 2 days ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 2 days ago
photos