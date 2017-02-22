Entertainment News
Future Confirms New Album “HNDRXX” Dropping This Friday

1 hour ago

djkayotik979
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2016

Future ain’t playing around right now.

Welp, it’s confirmed people. Future is indeed dropping another album this Friday called HNDRXX!

Last night, Future confirmed the album by tweeting out the artwork & iTunes link for pre-orders, ultimately revealing that it too will be 17 songs as well. Unfortunately, no song titles or features are revealed at this time, but the album is expected to be more “radio-friendly” than the last Friday’s self-titled album.

On Future’s IG post, he said “this is the album I always wanted to make, timing is everything.”

The announcement was made just minutes before Future’s “LEGENDARY” performance on Jimmy Fallon where he performed his lead single “Draco,” off last week’s self-titled album. Peep the announcement below, and stay tuned people!

EDIT: Future later added that HNDRXX is being executive produced by DJ Esco.

 

Future Confirms New Album "HNDRXX" Dropping This Friday

