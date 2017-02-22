Racist Rap Video Sparks Outrage Across ODU Campus In Virginia

Racist Rap Video Sparks Outrage Across ODU Campus In Virginia

The horrifying clip shows woman rapping about White power and waving a gun.

A hate-filled and racist video has caused major outrage this week at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, reports NBC 12.

The racially-charged video has already been pulled from YouTube, but the shocking lyrics are leading many on-campus to take action.

The video shows a woman wearing an ODU sweatshirt rapping, “White power, white, white power!” Later, what appears to be the same woman is shown wearing a shirt reading “My President is White Again,” with a picture of President Donald Trump. The woman waves a gun while rapping “Shoutout to the Confederate Flag and the KKK, I salute,” as well as “F*** Obama. Shoutout to Donald.” The video includes lyrics saying African-Americans “collect welfare,” “have babies,” and “sit around” and says they should go “back to the plantations, picking cotton.”

While it’s unclear if the woman is a student at ODU, the university president  and student government president posted a letter calling the video an “outrageous act of hate and intolerance” and denouncing the video.

ODU police are investigating the racially-charged clip, reports WAVY-TV.

