Vivica A. Fox Is An Enchantress On The Cover Of Sheen Magazine

Vivica reveals the major keys to her success and opens up about big directorial debut. “I directed a video for a new client that I’m working with name– Thomas Hobbs called “We On,” she explained. “But in the future, I’d love to direct bigger projects, either television or movies. My two dream roles I’d love to do is direct the real Whitney Houston story, and I also want to work with Quentin Tarantino again and do what he did for Pam Grier with the movie Jackie Brown.”

Sheen Magazine’s March/April 2017 The Exclusive Legendary Experience Issue hits stands on February 26, 2017.

