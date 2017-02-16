Louisiana Lawmaker Fights Senate Expulsion Over Domestic Violence Incidents

A district court judge in Baton Rouge denied on Wednesday a Louisiana state senator’s petition for a temporary restraining order, which would have slowed down Senate efforts to remove him from office over domestic violence incidents, CBS News reports.

Sen. Troy Brown, a Democrat, pleaded no contest in January to misdemeanor domestic abuse battery for biting his wife’s arm. And in September, he also pleaded no contest to misdemeanor simple battery for punching a girlfriend, according to CBS.

WATCH LIVE: Sen. Troy Brown's lawyer files request to block resolution for expulsionhttps://t.co/LF6QaF7Bmd pic.twitter.com/J1SWb3GGOz — WAFB (@WAFB) February 15, 2017

Brown, who served jail time in January, told the court that the Senate committee holding hearings on his expulsion has not granted him enough time to organize a proper defense.

CBS said the Committee on Discipline and Expulsion held its first hearing Wednesday. The senators declined nearly all of his lawyer’s request for documents.

The range of documents that Jill Craft, Brown’s attorney, requested included emails and text messages from senators who discussed Brown’s case, as well as the criminal records of current and prior senators over the past decade.

Craft said even though his alleged conduct was “horrible,” Brown is entitled to due process. She also underscored that the senator was charged with misdemeanors–not felonies.

The judge who denied Brown’s temporary restraining order scheduled a Feb. 23 court hearing on the senator’s request for a permanent injunction against the Senate expulsion hearing.

SOURCE: CBS News

