Why It’s Okay That Adele Won Over Beyonce [EXCLUSIVE]

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
At the 2017 Grammy Awards last weekend, Adele took home the big “Album of the Year” award over the category’s other major contender, Beyonce. In an emotional acceptance speech, Adele dedicated the award to Beyonce for “Lemonade,” and even later broke her trophy in half to share it with her.

There was debate over whether Adele’s “25” deserved to win over “Lemonade,” but The Game entered the conversation and spelled it out best- they’re always going to be battling it out for the highest accolades. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

photos