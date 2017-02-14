Chicago Girl Dies From Weekend Shooting

Takiya Holmes, 11, died Tuesday in one of two weekend shootings of young victims on Chicago’s South Side, the Chicago Tribune reports.
A stray bullet struck Takiya in the head Saturday night. She was sitting in a parked car with her mother and other relatives. More than two days after the tragic shooting, her cousin, Rachel Williams, said in a social media post that Takiya “passed away in her mother’s arms,” the Tribune reported.
About 30 minutes before Takiya was shot, a bullet also hit Kanari Gentry Bowers, 12, while she played basketball with friends at Henderson Elementary School. A bullet struck Kanari in the head, and she remains unresponsive on life support.
“Shooters were aiming at other individuals when the girls were hit by stray rounds,” a Chicago Police spokesman told the Tribune.
The shootings happened in a “gang conflict” area, the spokesman added. No one has been arrested.
SOURCE: Chicago Tribune
