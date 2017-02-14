News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Frank Ocean’s Mother Creates This Skin Care Product For Darker Skin That You Need Now

5 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Singer Frank Ocean’s Mom, Katonya Breaux was recently celebrated for her success with her product line for black skin care. Unsun Cosmetics was created by the savvy business woman back in 2014. Since the product line has been launched, it has been picked up by Dermstore, which is the second-largest online store in the country. Katonya was recently interviewed by Nylon to talk about the new success of the product and being mom to one of most creative singers on the scene.

Beauty and brains 📚#UNSUNcosmetics

A post shared by Unsun Cosmetics (@unsuncosmetics) on

After leaving her construction company a few years ago, Katonya was searching to do something different. At the same time, she was searching for a sunscreen that didn’t leave that annoying film on her face and contained natural products. After conversating with a friend who had a lab and owned his own hair care line, her own product, Unsun was born. Katonya is super excited about the take-off of Unsun. It showing the support that black owned businesses need and deserves. She tells Nylon, “I love it when we do something for us, and it works and it’s needed.

Unsun is an SPF based brand that has been on Katonya’s mind for over 20 years. The product is the result of Katonya’s search for real skin care in regards to her own encounter with sun damage.  She tried some over the counter products and nothing seemed to work and only left her with irritated skin. That’s why Unsun is water based, mineral tinted and contains tons of other natural-based ingredients.

To learn more about this great product, visit the Unsun Cosmetics website.

DON’T MISS:

The All Black, All Female Gift Guide That You Need To Shop Now

We’re Not Immune: The Dangers For Black Women Who Don’t Use Sunscreen

Frank Ocean Drops Much Anticipated Album ‘Blond’

FAB FINDS: 11 Hair And Skin Products You Need For Cold Weather Months

10 photos Launch gallery

FAB FINDS: 11 Hair And Skin Products You Need For Cold Weather Months

Continue reading FAB FINDS: 11 Hair And Skin Products You Need For Cold Weather Months

FAB FINDS: 11 Hair And Skin Products You Need For Cold Weather Months

As the temperature drops, it's time for you to switch up your hair and beauty routines. Focus on products that pack in moisture and nutrients to keep your hair and skin hydrated and supple during the harsh months.

beauty , beauty products , black skin care , Frank Ocean , katonya breaux , sunscreen , unsun cosmetics

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade
How Our Favorite Celebrities Celebrated Valentine’s Day
 5 hours ago
BET Experience At L.A. LIVE. - Day 1
Future Announces Surprise Album & New Tour Coming…
 7 hours ago
TV One Founder Cathy Hughes Visits ‘The Real’…
 8 hours ago
NSA Adviser Michael Flynn Was Fired By Obama,…
 9 hours ago
Amber Rose Reveals The Status Of Her Relationship…
 10 hours ago
#PrisonBae: It’s Valentine’s Day & Jeremy Meeks Is…
 11 hours ago
TUNE IN: Radio One Founder Cathy Hughes And…
 11 hours ago
DJ Says He’ll Apologize To Waka Flocka Flame…
 11 hours ago
ABC Casts Its First Ever Black ‘Bachelorette’ And…
 12 hours ago
Did Kanye West Lose His Memory After Being Hospitalized?
 14 hours ago
The Army’s Newest Rules About Natural Hair
 14 hours ago
TIDAL X: 1015
LIL YACHTY “IT TAKES TWO” TARGET AD
 15 hours ago
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
BRUNO MARS & MORRIS DAY & THE TIME…
 15 hours ago
‘Bronzeville’ Podcast: Episode Two
 16 hours ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Yandy’s Repetitive Babymama Drama Carries The Season
 24 hours ago
Meek Mill Hosts Album Release Party
Listen to Nicki Minaj and Nick Jonas’ New…
 1 day ago
photos