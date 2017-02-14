Frank Ocean’s Mother Creates This Skin Care Product For Darker Skin That You Need Now

Singer Frank Ocean’s Mom, Katonya Breaux was recently celebrated for her success with her product line for black skin care. Unsun Cosmetics was created by the savvy business woman back in 2014. Since the product line has been launched, it has been picked up by Dermstore, which is the second-largest online store in the country. Katonya was recently interviewed by Nylon to talk about the new success of the product and being mom to one of most creative singers on the scene.

Beauty and brains 📚#UNSUNcosmetics A post shared by Unsun Cosmetics (@unsuncosmetics) on Feb 8, 2017 at 6:20pm PST

After leaving her construction company a few years ago, Katonya was searching to do something different. At the same time, she was searching for a sunscreen that didn’t leave that annoying film on her face and contained natural products. After conversating with a friend who had a lab and owned his own hair care line, her own product, Unsun was born. Katonya is super excited about the take-off of Unsun. It showing the support that black owned businesses need and deserves. She tells Nylon, “I love it when we do something for us, and it works and it’s needed.”

@Katonya1 on Making FUBU Sunscreen And Raising Black Sons in America is now up on @nylonmag. Click the link in our bio for the full read. 🔝 A post shared by Unsun Cosmetics (@unsuncosmetics) on Feb 10, 2017 at 11:17am PST

Unsun is an SPF based brand that has been on Katonya’s mind for over 20 years. The product is the result of Katonya’s search for real skin care in regards to her own encounter with sun damage. She tried some over the counter products and nothing seemed to work and only left her with irritated skin. That’s why Unsun is water based, mineral tinted and contains tons of other natural-based ingredients.

To learn more about this great product, visit the Unsun Cosmetics website.

DON’T MISS:

The All Black, All Female Gift Guide That You Need To Shop Now

We’re Not Immune: The Dangers For Black Women Who Don’t Use Sunscreen

Frank Ocean Drops Much Anticipated Album ‘Blond’