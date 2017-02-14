Style & Fashion
Home > Style & Fashion

Happy V-Day! Chrissy Teigen Strips Down To Nearly Nothing For John Legend

You gotta love 'em...

10 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Dan MacMedan / Getty


Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have cleared the honeymoon stage, but are still red-hot for each other. After having all the fun at this year’s Grammy Awards, the new mom and dad continue to keep the love alive with a steamy Valentine’s Day video set to John’s 2004 hit “Ordinary People.”

Modeling in Agent Provocateur lingerie for LOVE magazine, Chrissy appears alongside her man in tassels and fur, and he, of course, is delighted to look on and watch his girl go. As they sing the lovers’ anthem together, it’s clear John and Chrissy are happier than ever – and what else would you expect from a couple whose family is this cute?

Without further ado, Happy V-Day from John and Chrissy:

All The Ways Chrissy Teigen Is Just Like Us

17 photos Launch gallery

All The Ways Chrissy Teigen Is Just Like Us

Continue reading All The Ways Chrissy Teigen Is Just Like Us

All The Ways Chrissy Teigen Is Just Like Us

chrissy teigen , John Legend , valentine's day

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade
How Our Favorite Celebrities Celebrated Valentine’s Day
 5 hours ago
BET Experience At L.A. LIVE. - Day 1
Future Announces Surprise Album & New Tour Coming…
 7 hours ago
TV One Founder Cathy Hughes Visits ‘The Real’…
 8 hours ago
NSA Adviser Michael Flynn Was Fired By Obama,…
 9 hours ago
Amber Rose Reveals The Status Of Her Relationship…
 10 hours ago
#PrisonBae: It’s Valentine’s Day & Jeremy Meeks Is…
 11 hours ago
TUNE IN: Radio One Founder Cathy Hughes And…
 11 hours ago
DJ Says He’ll Apologize To Waka Flocka Flame…
 11 hours ago
ABC Casts Its First Ever Black ‘Bachelorette’ And…
 12 hours ago
Did Kanye West Lose His Memory After Being Hospitalized?
 14 hours ago
The Army’s Newest Rules About Natural Hair
 14 hours ago
TIDAL X: 1015
LIL YACHTY “IT TAKES TWO” TARGET AD
 15 hours ago
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
BRUNO MARS & MORRIS DAY & THE TIME…
 15 hours ago
‘Bronzeville’ Podcast: Episode Two
 16 hours ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Yandy’s Repetitive Babymama Drama Carries The Season
 24 hours ago
Meek Mill Hosts Album Release Party
Listen to Nicki Minaj and Nick Jonas’ New…
 1 day ago
photos