Amber Rose Reveals The Status Of Her Relationship With Wiz Khalifa

Amber Rose has no shame in her game when it comes to living life on her own terms.

The model had social media in a tizzy over the weekend after a photo surfaced of her and ex-husband Wiz Khalifa kissing at Clive Davis‘ pre-Grammy party. The most shocking part was not that she made out with her baby daddy, but that she was in a relationship with her DWTS partner Val Chmerkovskiy…or so we thought.

Amber took to social media to clear the air about her relationship with Val and set the record straight about her and Wiz. She wrote, “Wiz and I are family and we will be family for the rest of our lives for Sebastian. We are very much still divorced and not together. Val and I broke up due to our own personal reasons but we still care about each other tremendously.”

Fans on social media were all for the reconciliation of Wiz and Amber:

Wiz & Amber back together uno. Gotta send that 'Hey big head x' text & rekindle the old flame. — Curzorla (@Curt_AFC) February 12, 2017

I'm here for Amber rose & Wiz Khalifa getting back together like Yesss.😍 pic.twitter.com/S9u0XtSSj7 — Kimyōna🐬🌸 (@SajIsRad) February 12, 2017

Do you think the couple can rekindle what once was? Only time will tell.