TV One Founder Cathy Hughes Visits ‘The Real’ To Talk About Her New Film ‘Media’

Brian White, Finesse Mitchell and Pooch Hall star in the network's upcoming original movie.

Bella Ramalho
The Real

Source: Robert Voets / Warner Bros. Television


Slay, Queen!

TV One founder Cathy Hughes spent some time with Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, Tamera Mowry, and Jeannie Mai at The Real for a special Valentine’s Day episode to talk her upcoming television film, Media, which tells the story of the power struggles within a wealthy, Black-owned, family business. In other words: if Empire is your jam, Media is must-see TV.

Ms. Hughes is an icon in the Black community and the media world (she has a building named after her at Howard University and is the second-wealthiest Black woman in America). She shared plenty of wisdom during the show, letting us know what inspires her to keep working each day. “My motivation is, I feel that I am on a mission to improve the status of my community and my gender,” she said. Her comments about waking up a little bit earlier each day to succeed in this world gives a whole new meaning to “staying woke.”

The stars of MediaBrian White, Pooch Hall, and Finesse Mitchell, also visited The Real to drop some quick spoilers about the upcoming film:


Media is the definition of a passion project: it has been in the works for over half a decade, and was filmed on-location in Atlanta last year. “This storyline has been in the works for over six years, and I am thrilled to finally bring it to our audience,” Hughes, who is the executive producer on the film, said in a previous statement. “My entire life has been dedicated to creating media outlets to entertain and inspire our community. We know our audience loves drama, and that’s what Media is all about.”

See a trailer of Media below:

Watch The Real Tuesday, February 14, on Fox (check your local listings for time and channel) to get all the info on Ms. Hughes’ upcoming movie.

