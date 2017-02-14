Omarosa Manigault Accused Of Bullying, Harassing Veteran Journalist April Ryan

Omarosa calls the accusation "fake news."

NewsOne Staff
Omarosa Manigault made headlines again this week after accusatory reports claim she intimidated White House correspondent April D. Ryan, The Washington Post reports.

Manigualt is a former reality star who now serves as the director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison. Ryan, a reporter for American Urban Radio Networks, holds decades of experience covering the White House.

The two women who were longtime friends now weigh the status of their relationship after a series of e-mails led to a tense verbal altercation.

According to the outlet, Manigault and Ryan got into a heated confrontation outside of Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s office on Wednesday evening. The Post reports that several staffers and Washington Post reporter, Abby Phillip, witnessed the argument.

Phillip told the outlet that although she couldn’t hear all of the words exchanged between the two, Manigault’s behavior was physically threatening and worthy of Secret Service intervention.

Ryan corroborated the claim in a separate interview and would not be deterred by Manigualt, according to the Post.

“She stood right in my face like she was going to hit me,” she said. “I said, ‘You better back up.’ . . . She thought I would be bullied. I won’t be.”

Manigualt also warned Ryan that President Trump was keeping a running list of African-American journalists who were the subject of negative “dossiers.”

In the fall, Manigault reportedly sent two troubling e-mails to Ryan; one insinuated Ryan took money from the Clinton campaign in exchange for favorable coverage. Ryan denied the accusation.

A second e-mail from Manigualt sent moments later said the following: “Protect your legacy!! You have worked too hard to have people question your ethics as a journalist. People talking trash about the reporters on that list having NO integrity. It’s hurtful to hear people say those things about you.”

“She’s trying to harm my integrity and my career,” Ryan said. “I’ve been [covering the White House] for 20 years. I plan to be here for the next 20 years. You don’t mess with someone’s livelihood.”

Manigault responded via e-mail to the post, calling the reports of harassment and intimidation, “fake news.”

SOURCE: The Washington Post

