MODELMONDAYS: Baltimore Beauty Liris Crosse Makes Waves For Full-Figured Women

Affectionately known as theof the plus-size industry,is a serious force in the fashion and modeling industry. She has graced the covers of Vogue, Essence, British Cosmopolitan and more. Liris has also been seen in cinema hits such as “The Best Man” and “Baby Boy”. Her established presence continues to grow, as she’s been in many fashion shows, including New York Fashion Week modeling for designersand

Claim to Fame: Liris was first noticed in elementary school by a local photographer who asked if he could take pictures of her. He told her she should model because “she’s gorgeous.” Liris then believed in her mind that she could become a model. By her senior year in high school, she was ready to become a full-time model and went to New York with her parents at age 17 and was immediately picked up by Wilhelmina Models.

In 2013, the Baltimore native launched her Life of A Working Model Bootcamp, a workshop created to inform and help upcoming models who want to make waves in the modeling world. The boot camp has had much success in helping out young women who aspire to build a modeling career by being a reliable resource for them, with classes such as Perfection in Posing: Lessons in Vogue, working with props, knowing the best angle and more. The workshop doesn’t require you to be a model and is open to all ages, sizes and levels of experience. Learn more about Liris’ boot camp here.

As the industry starts to recognize full-figure women more, Liris is one of those women who are definitely leading the way. Not just in size, but in ethnicity as well. “I bust my butt to make clients love me. I can sell your product just as well as any other model out there. A great model is a great model — whether she’s black, white, Asian“, she told the Baltimore Sun in 2016.

Keep up with what Liris is doing on her Instagram page and see how she continues to inspire full-figured beauties!

