What Jeff Sessions’ Attorney General Confirmation Means For Black People [EXCLUSIVE]

7 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
When Donald Trump picked Jeff Sessions as his nominee for Attorney General, essentially anyone interested in the well-being of the vast majority of Americans mobilized against him. Last week, Elizabeth Warren was stopped from reading a 1986 letter from Coretta Scott-King to the Senate in opposition of his nomination as a federal judge. Nevertheless, his confirmation could not be stopped, and he is indeed the United States’ next Attorney General.

So what does this mean, particularly for black people? Click on the audio player to hear Jeff Johnson explain more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

