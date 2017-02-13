Listen to Nicki Minaj and Nick Jonas’ New Fifty Shades Song

A new song from the soundtrack with Nick Jonas and Nicki is out called ‘Bom Bidi Bom.’ Now how squeaky-clean Nick Jonas was chosen as the counterpart to Nicki’s provocative poetry is beyond me, but he made it work!

Both Nick and Nicki (which sounds like a duo born on a Nickelodeon show) tweeted their thanks about the response to the collaboration and Barb explains what sold her on the track and what will we be seeing when we hear the song in the movie:

Waking up to Bom Bidi Bom already in the top ten on iTunes! You guys are incredible thank you. @FiftyShades @NICKIMINAJ — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) February 10, 2017

.@NICKIMINAJ "I'm about to blow and I ain't talking Samsung"- Bom Bidi Bom 🔥👊🏼 — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) February 10, 2017

What type of scene does Bom Bidi Bom play in? 👀😜 @NICKIMINAJ #FiftyShadesDarker — onika🎀 (@Emineminaj_) February 10, 2017

A nasty scene 😬👀😭🙌🏽🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/HBSsJGDitn — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 10, 2017

Check out the song and the trailer for Fifty Shades Darker in theatres now below: