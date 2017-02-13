Listen to Nicki Minaj and Nick Jonas’ New Fifty Shades Song

You can’t have a Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack without Nicki Minaj! Her style is perfect for the adult content the movie delivers, and it only makes sense to have her sultry lyrics playing in the background during a steamy scene.
A new song from the soundtrack with Nick Jonas and Nicki is out called ‘Bom Bidi Bom.’ Now how squeaky-clean Nick Jonas was chosen as the counterpart to Nicki’s provocative poetry is beyond me, but he made it work!
Both Nick and Nicki (which sounds like a duo born on a Nickelodeon show) tweeted their thanks about the response to the collaboration and Barb explains what sold her on the track and what will we be seeing when we hear the song in the movie:
Check out the song and the trailer for Fifty Shades Darker in theatres now below:
