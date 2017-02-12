Are Amber Rose And Wiz Khalifa Back Together?

It looks like Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa may have reconciled once again, revealed in photos from Clive Davis’s pre-Grammy party last night.

According to E News, the couple raised eyebrows by attending the party together. Not only did they walk the carpet together, but the exes also kissed for the cameras and weren’t shy about their PDA inside the gala. At one point, Khalifa, 29, stood behind Rose, 35, with his arms around her waist as they swayed during Mary J. Blige’s two-song set.

Seeing Amber and Wiz back together makes me happy. pic.twitter.com/hcPTZ8lTHM — Kimberly N. Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) February 12, 2017

We reported on Saturday that Rose and her Dancing With the Stars boyfriend, Val Chermkovskiy broke up after five months of dating. Guess we know why…

For those of you who don’t know, Rose and Khalifa divorced in 2015 after being married for a little over a year. They share a three-year-old son together.

RELATED STORIES:

Amber Rose And Her Dancer Boyfriend Broke Up

8 Years Of Muva! Amber Rose’s Rise From Video Vixen To A-List Bad Bitch

Benzino Is Still Mad About Amber Rose’s SlutWalk… A Week After It Ended

Also On 97.9 The Beat: