Keyshia Cole To Join Cast Of ‘Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’

For those of you who have been wondering what Keyshia Cole has been up to recently, you can find out soon. The Oakland-bred singer will allegedly be back on reality television with a role on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood.

According to an exclusive from The Jasmine Brand, producers wanted to bring some real A-list, music talent this season. Plus Keyshia has a huge fan base and the public’s intrigued by her life. They also note that Keyshia’s friendship with Remy Ma pursued her to join the VH1 cast. “Remy and Keyshia are really close and she trusts Remy’s advice. Remy encouraged her that doing the show would expand her reach and her brand,” the source says.

Keyshia will be appearing on the show with her estranged husband Daniel “Booby” Gibson, who she shares a 6-year-old son with. They broke up after Keyshia found out Gibson was cheating on her in 2014.

No word on who else will be on the show that starts filming soon, but last year’s cast added Nicki Minaj’s ex-fiance, Safaree Samuels to the mix. We can’t wait to find out who else will be on the show.

