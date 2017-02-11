Community Site
Celebrate Black History Month at the Dallas MLK Center!

55 mins ago

Jazze
MLK Center

Thursday, February 9, 2017
Natashia Cooper, Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center
natashia.cooper@dallascityhall.com
 
Celebrate Black History Month at the MLK Center
What: The Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center will host a panel discussion focusing on the challenges minority women face while serving as leaders in the public sector and in Corporate America. This event is on Thursday, February 23, 2017, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the MLK Recreation Center. There is no cost to attend.
This year’s theme, “Expose to Greatness,” extends the mission which is to inspire, educate, celebrate, and galvanize the community of South Dallas and surrounding areas.
“We are so thrilled to present this phenomenal event to the South Dallas community in efforts to make a positive impact. February is a month for citizens to remember and learn that if it had not been for a great historian named Carter G. Woodson creating Negro History Week in 1925, there would be no Black History Month. This gives the community a chance to embrace its culture in a nation that is diverse and is built on immigration,” says Pamela Jones, Manager of the MLK Community Center.
The panelists include the Honorable Tiffinni A. Young, Dallas City Councilwoman; Ms. Zeronda Smith, Director of Risk Management for the City of Dallas; Dallas County Constable Tracey Gulley; Dr. Froswa Booker-Drew, Director of Community Affairs and Strategic Alliances for the State Fair of Texas; and Mrs. Shari Hicks, Vice President of Corporate Banking at Frost Bank. The panel will be moderated by Pamela Jones. All media is invited to attend.
When: Thursday, February 23, 2017 from 11:30 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.
 
Where: The Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center, located at 2901 Pennsylvania Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75215.
 
Who: The Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center Board and Staff members host this event. For more information, contact (214) 670-8418 or visit http://www.dallasmlkcenter.com.

Black History Month originated in 1926, founded by Carter G. Woodson and was created to celebrate achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

