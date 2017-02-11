Radio One Exclusives
Radio One Grammy Lounge: D.R.A.M. Talks Broccoli, Pets & More

2 days ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
People counted D.R.A.M. out after his first big hit “Cha-Cha” was a tad bit jacked by Drake‘s “Hotline Bling.” That didn’t deter the Virgina-born artist and his latest single “Broccoli” featuring Lil Yachty is now 4 times platinum and Grammy nominated. Colby Colb sits with D.R.A.M. to talk about his success and a interesting tidbit surrounding his dog.

photos