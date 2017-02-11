Radio One Exclusives
Radio One Grammy Lounge: Fat Joe & Remy Ma Look Back & Go All The Way Up

2 days ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
When you look back on 2016, one of the most amazing stories will be Fat Joe and Remy Ma. After serving time in prison, Remy linked back up with mentor and Terror Squad boss Fat Joe and began to make music again. The Result? A Chart-topping single in “All The Way Up” and two Grammy nominations!

The rappers sit down with Colby Colb and share stories of past that you do not want to miss!

