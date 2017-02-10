Entertainment News
Extra Butter: The Cast Of ‘LEGO Batman’ Reveals Which Rappers They Want On Their Justice Squad

The LEGO Batman Movie is in theaters now and the film has a lot of culture sprinkled throughout it, including a little rap, some beatboxing, dancing, and humor hip-hop fans can relate to. I sat down with stars Will Arnett and Zach Galifianakis to talk movie making and hip-hop on this week’s version of Extra Butter. 

Will talks about stepping inside the booth to spit some bars and then he and Zach let us know which old school rappers they would have on their Hip-Hop Justice League of superheroes.

As an added bonus, we get to know a little more about all those obscure Batman villains you didn’t know were real, like Polka Dot Man, Calendar Man, and Condiment Man. Watch to find out what we mean.

