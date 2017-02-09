Oprah Winfrey And Lee Daniels Rumored To Be Teaming Up For ‘Terms Of Endearment’ Remake

Oprah Winfrey And Lee Daniels Rumored To Be Teaming Up For ‘Terms Of Endearment’ Remake

If given the greenlight, the remake would have very big shoes to fill.

13 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
Ever since she left her daytime talk show in 2011 to focus on other endeavors such as her OWN network and O magazine, Oprah Winfrey has been busier than ever, including getting back into acting after a long hiatus. Meanwhile Lee Daniels has had his hands full as well, thanks to his massive hit show Empire and the newly debuted Star, both on FOX. Now the two are reportedly teaming up again for the first time since working together on 2013’s hit film The Butler for a remake that belongs in the tear-jerker Hall of Fame, 1983’s Terms of Endearment.

If the rumors prove to be true, Oprah Winfrey and Lee Daniels are taking the reins to remake the Shirley MacLaine/Debra Winger dramedy Terms of Endearment, a film that is beloved by many due to its sensitive and realistic portrayal of the relationship between mothers and daughters. Shadow and Act reports that the remake is still in the early development stages, but will be distributed by Paramount Pictures.

The report goes on to state that Winfrey would take over the role as the mother, which was originated by Shirley MacLaine, while Daniels would be at the helm as director. Details are still being kept under wraps and as a result no other casting information has been released yet.

As a refresher, the original 1983 film was a hit with critics and audiences, it was nominated for 11 Academy Awards and won five for Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

While we wait for more news surrounding this latest Winfrey/Daniels collaboration, you can check out Oprah Winfrey in season two of OWN’s Greenleaf on March 15 and tune into to the second half of season three of Lee Daniels’ Empire when it returns March 22 on FOX.

 

