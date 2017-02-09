Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How Drake Got Punk’d [EXCLUSIVE]

7 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
It was recently reported that Drake had put up his fancy home in the hills of L.A. for sale. But the listing was a total fake, and not even initiated by Drake! How could someone have managed to get so close to selling Drake’s house without his permission?

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10am EST!

