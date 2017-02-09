Waka Flocka Drops Gucci Mane Diss Track “Was My Dawg”

Waka Flocka and Gucci Mane still can’t see eye to eye.

In fact, Waka just released a diss track called “Was My Dawg” and it’s pretty clear that he’s addressing his old Brick Squad friend throughout the song, seeing as the artwork is Gucci’s silhouette and Waka went so far as to tag the East Atlanta rapper in the IG promo.

Waka raps, “Always yelling Brick Squad, always talking fam first/ When your ass got locked up, you turned on the fam first/ Always taking fucking credit, never put in no work” and more, but never calls Gucci out by name.

While chatting with BBC Radio 1Xtra, Waka revealed the track was a way for him to express his anger before things got out of hand. Catch the full interview here and listen to “Was My Dawg” up top. Do you think they’ll ever be able to set their beef aside?