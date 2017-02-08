EXCLUSIVE: Bill Bellamy Joins #TheMorningHeat To Talk About Married But Single Too [VIDEO]

Yesterday, Bill Bellamy joined The Morning Heat at VILLA to discuss his upcoming role in the stage play Married But Single Too.
The sequel to Married But Single features LisaRaye McCoy, Carl Payne, Chante Moore” target=”_blank”>Chante Moore, La’Myia Good and Bill Bellamy. You can catch it here in Detroit on opening day Feb. 14 until Feb. 19. Tickets are on sale NOW at ticketmaster.com.
Watch the FULL interview below.
19 photos Launch gallery
Russell Simmons, YG, Bill Bellamy & More Attend All Def Comedy Live
1. Bill Bellamy poses with Lorenz Tate, DJ Kiss and Steve Lobel.Source:The Brand Group 1 of 19
2. The man of the night arrived looking dapper.Source:The Brand Group 2 of 19
3. YG Turned up with social media sensation A Town.Source:The Brand Group 3 of 19
4. The always entertaining Bill Bellamy did not disappoint the crowd.Source:The Brand Group 4 of 19
5. Bridget Kelly was also in attendance for the night in LA.Source:The Brand Group 5 of 19
6. The Brand Group’s Miss Diddy kept it casual, yet stylish.Source:The Brand Group 6 of 19
7. Daniel Booby Gibson and friends enjoyed themselves as well.Source:The Brand Group 7 of 19
8. Miss Diddy cuddled up to YG for a picture with Brandon Moore.Source:The Brand Group 8 of 19
9. Affion Crockett kept it lowkey with Jeru Tillman.Source:The Brand Group 9 of 19
10. YG took a break from the studio for some laughs.Source:The Brand Group 10 of 19
11. Tony Rock came to support Bill Bellamy.Source:The Brand Group 11 of 19
12. Sitting pretty was Basketball Wives star, Jackie Christie.Source:The Brand Group 12 of 19
13. Freddie Gibbs was spotted in VIP.Source:The Brand Group 13 of 19
14. Bridget Kelly posed with beauties Mia Campbell and Miss Diddy.Source:The Brand Group 14 of 19
15. Bill Bellamy and Lorenz Tate shared laughs throughout the night.Source:The Brand Group 15 of 19
16. Terrance Delane took to the stage as well.Source:The Brand Group 16 of 19
17. YG and Sydney posted up for the cameras.Source:The Brand Group 17 of 19
18. DJ Spark on the 1’s and 2’s.Source:The Brand Group 18 of 19
19. Russell Simmons came out to laugh and support Bill Bellamy as well.Source:The Brand Group 19 of 19
