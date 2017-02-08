EXCLUSIVE: Bill Bellamy Joins #TheMorningHeat To Talk About Married But Single Too [VIDEO]

Photo by

EXCLUSIVE: Bill Bellamy Joins #TheMorningHeat To Talk About Married But Single Too [VIDEO]

21 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Bill Bellamy at VILLA with The Morning Heat

Source: radio one / Radio One


Yesterday, Bill Bellamy joined The Morning Heat at VILLA to discuss his upcoming role in the stage play Married But Single Too. 

 

The sequel to Married But Single features LisaRaye McCoy, Carl Payne, Chante Moore” target=”_blank”>Chante Moore, La’Myia Good and Bill Bellamy. You can catch it here in Detroit on opening day Feb. 14 until Feb. 19. Tickets are on sale NOW at ticketmaster.com.

Watch the FULL interview below.

