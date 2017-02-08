Local Spotlight: Meet Baltimore Comedian Khairy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

There’s a new funny guy budding in Baltimore and he goes by the name of Khairy the Comedian. In the video up top, Khairy runs down how he got his start, who he looks up to and what his first show was like.
For more info on his upcoming shows, follow him on Twitter and Instagram @OMG_ItsKhairy!
