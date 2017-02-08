More Americans Killed By Police In January Than Any One Month Since 2015

More Americans Killed By Police In January Than Any One Month Since 2015

Looks like Donald Trump’s first month in office saw a rise in police brutality.

1 day ago

Donald J. Trump’s first month in office ended with at least 105 people killed by police, the highest number of people killed by U.S. police in any one month since 2015.

The statistics were compiled by KilledbyPolice.net, which has been tracking U.S. police killings since May 2013.

Shaun King of the New York Daily News writes in his column that because of Trump’s media-frenzied presidency, police brutality—still apparently an issue—has faded from the headlines:

“While January 2017 marked the deadliest month for police brutality since 2015, one thing marks a stark contrast between now and then. Then, we knew the names of the victims and their stories dominated the American media. Now, I’d be hard-pressed to find a single person in this country, outside of a few activists and the families who were affected by this violence, who knows the names and details of a single person killed by American police last month.”

King then relays some of the circumstances surrounding those dead Americans (ranging in age from 17 to in their 70s).

King says he want to know why police shot and killed 18-year-old Steve Salgado in Santa Ana, Calif. Apparently the only statement police released on that death was that “something occurred that led to an officer involved shooting.”

Or if police were wearing body cameras in the suburbs of St. Louis when they shot and killed 25-year-old Elijah Smith in his home. Smith was in the throes of a mental health crisis, and his family called 911 for help.

King asks, “Did the NYPD really have to shoot and kill another man, 28-year-old Jahlire Nicholson, in his own home over a screwdriver he held in his hands?

Sadly, there are many more names and circumstances outlined in King’s column. But the good news is that he and other journalists are not going to let police brutality fade into the background—no matter who’s in office.

New York Daily News, Orange County Register, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, New York Daily News

