Scottie Pippen And Estranged Wife Larsa Have Reportedly Reconciled

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Scottie Pippen And Estranged Wife Larsa Have Reportedly Reconciled

In the world of celebrity couples, this rarely happens.

10 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

Late last year when former Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen and his wife Larsa decided to divorce, many were left surprised as the couple have been married for almost 20 years and share four children. Things actually got pretty messy, with accusations of Larsa cheating with rapper Future and allegations of domestic violence complete with 911 calls. Well now it appears that a new year has brought a change of heart to the couple, as it is being reported that they have officially reconciled.

Nike Kids Rock Cocktails & Canapes - September 2016 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Gustavo Caballero / Getty


Entertainment Tonight is reporting that Scottie Pippen and wife Larsa are officially working on their marriage despite the divorce filing that occurred last fall. According to the report, Scottie never moved out of their shared home during the breakup and was simply in Chicago working while they were estranged.

Things are apparently so good between the couple that they are now going out in public together. On February 6, they were at dinner and took a picture with Kourtney Kardashian, LL Cool J and Richard Weitz at favored LA spot The Nice Guy. The Pippen’s have also taken to their respective social media accounts to let the world know about their current relationship status, with Larsa showcasing a massive 14-carat diamond ring from Scottie on Snapchat that she captioned her “Valentine’s present,” while he posted a throwback photo of the couple on Instagram.

However, despite everything looking like its back on track, the divorce filing initiated by Scottie last October is still pending. This could simply be because he hasn’t gotten around to the paperwork side of things or the couple is waiting to make sure things are totally solid.

You can check out Larsa’s gorgeous ring from Scottie and his sweet throwback photo BELOW:

Clearly #LarsaPippen is winning 👀👀… y'all think Scottie forgave her ? (View previous post)

A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

 

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2925189/larenz-tate-on-power/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2925116/taraji-p-henson-for-mac/

celebrity couples , celebrity divorces , celebrity news , entertainment news , Larsa Pippen , Scottie Pippen , sports news

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Scottie Pippen And Estranged Wife Larsa Have Reportedly Reconciled

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
New Look Wireless Birthday Party
Drake On Trump: One Man Can’t Tear This…
 15 hours ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: From Stripper To…
 18 hours ago
Got Work? – Who’s Hiring Metro Atlanta!
 19 hours ago
Cavalier J.R. Smith Holds Premature Daughter Dakota For…
 20 hours ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To Bronzeville Episode #1
 22 hours ago
Chance The Rapper Thinks Donald Trump Is A…
 23 hours ago
106 & Party
MIGOS ‘CULTURE’ TOPS CHARTS
 23 hours ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Kimbella Plays Guard Dog In Yandy’s…
 1 day ago
Nebu Kiniza in the Beat Studio
‘Gassed Up’ Artist Nebu Kiniza Talks Fame, Family…
 2 days ago
#BlackHistoryStar: Rosa Parks: “Mother Of The Civil Rights Movement”
 2 days ago
Super Bowl LI: How Bow Wow Might’ve Jinxed…
 2 days ago
What Happened To Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Jersey?
 2 days ago
T.I. & More Atlanta Rappers React To Falcons…
 2 days ago
GOOGLE Takes A Stand!
 2 days ago
SMH: ‘New Edition’ Actor’s Derogatory Comments About Black…
 2 days ago
Samara From “Rings” Scares Audiences At The #XillaMovieParty…
 2 days ago
photos