This Will Get You Kicked Out the Family According to Anthony Anderson [VIDEO]

2 hours ago

Bobby Pen, Online Editor • @BobbyPen
Purple drink, Easter Sunday, Metro Boomin’… Watch as actor Anthony Anderson (Black-ish) and comedian Nephew Tommy (Steve Harvey Morning Show) play Black Card Revoked to test their knowledge of all things black.
