The Latest Update On Beyoncé’s Impending Coachella Performance

Will it happen?

9 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Kim Kardashian and Kayne West leave Pasquale Jones after hanging out with Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys, Jay-Z, Beyonce, P. Diddy, and Cassie after the VMA's in New York City.

After Beyoncé revealed her baby bump and told the world she was pregnant with twins, Coachella ticket holders immediately questioned whether or not she’d be performing as promised this year. Well, according to TMZ, producers are counting on her and have made no alternative plans at this time. Here’s why:

One source intimately involved in organizing the festival tells us it’s a slippery slope for them to start inquiring whether a pregnant woman can perform. They are aware her first pregnancy was high-risk and even required bed rest, but we’re told they have no alternative plans … it’s full steam ahead.

We’re told producers have not reached out to other singers in case Beyoncé won’t show. They believe they will know soon, and it’s better for her to make the first move than for them to jump the gun.

Beyoncé and the twins are also slated to perform at this Sunday’s Grammy Awards – so get ready to watch the queen steal the show! Until then, see the superstar mom in all her baby bump glory in the gallery below.

photos