Did Kanye West Make A Diss Track About Donald Trump?

Kanye West usually loves having all the attention on him, but sometimes he just doesn’t want his name in the midst of the madness.

The G.O.O.D music CEO is being used by a rapper trying to get his come-up by bashing Donald Trump and forging Kanye’s participation in his music. TMZ reports that King Myers dropped a track called “Propaganda” and put ‘Ye’s name on it as producer. He even used Kanye’s Twitter avatar as his cover art, leading people to believe that the famous rapper had some involvement.

However, Kanye’s team is speaking out about the fraudulent project, saying that West has nothing to do with it, and he’s already put his lawyers on the job to get his name and art removed from the track.

The news of a fake Trump diss by Kanye comes just after reports that ‘Ye deleted all of his pro-Trump tweets from Twitter. Maybe he and President Trump aren’t such long-time friends after all.