The Internet Reacts To Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Lady Gaga jumped from the rafters, somersaulted in the sky and dazzled in a sparkling Versace leotard all without even smudging her lipstick during her Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl Halftime Show performance last night. Gaga transitioned through her top hits Bad Romance, Poker Face, Born This Way and recent single Million Reasons, with effortless poise and plenty of stank face. The performance was highlighted by a unique light drones show that lit up the sky.
But it wouldn’t be a world event with the Internets turning every moment into a meme. Get into the best remixes of Gaga’s performance when you keep scrolling.
