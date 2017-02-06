News & Gossip
The Internet Reacts To Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

The Internet goes Gaga over Lady Gaga's Pepsi Zero Sugar Halftime Show performance.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Super Bowl LI: New England Patriots Vs. Atlanta Falcons At NRG Stadium

Source: Boston Globe / Getty


Lady Gaga jumped from the rafters, somersaulted in the sky and dazzled in a sparkling Versace leotard all without even smudging her lipstick during her Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl Halftime Show performance last night. Gaga transitioned through her top hits Bad Romance, Poker Face, Born This Way and recent single Million Reasons, with effortless poise and plenty of stank face. The performance was highlighted by a unique light drones show that lit up the sky.

But it wouldn’t be a world event with the Internets turning every moment into a meme. Get into the best remixes of Gaga’s performance when you keep scrolling.

Wait a damn min! #ladyGaga #MurdaReport #murdawasthecasetheygaveme

A video posted by MurdaSheWrote (@murdareport) on

#PressPlay she was like bye Felicia! 🙋🏼

A video posted by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on

This is hilarious 😂😂 #LadyGaga #Halftimeshow #Gaga #superbowl Repost from @sexistings

A video posted by Gris Lozoya (@intoxicatedcasper) on

😂😂😂😂 @iamtanishathomas omg the Virgo in me be ready! #MurdaReport #murdawasthecasetheygaveme

A video posted by MurdaSheWrote (@murdareport) on

We see you😂 #Superbowl #Halftime

A photo posted by Robin's Unique Boutique (@robinsboutique) on

