Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

‘Gassed Up’ Artist Nebu Kiniza Talks Fame, Family and Politics [Beat Exclusive]

2 hours ago

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
Leave a comment

The artist known as Nebu Kiniza stopped by the 97-9 studios recently to fill us in on who he is, his musical print and what his future plans are for the immediate future and beyond. He also breaks down the deep and personal meaning behind his stage name and his views on politics. Press play and get to know Nebu Kiniza!

Boy Loco , Interview , Jesse Salazar , Life , music , nebu kiniza , radio

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading ‘Gassed Up’ Artist Nebu Kiniza Talks Fame, Family and Politics [Beat Exclusive]

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Nebu Kiniza in the Beat Studio
‘Gassed Up’ Artist Nebu Kiniza Talks Fame, Family…
 2 hours ago
Samara From “Rings” Scares Audiences At The #XillaMovieParty…
 6 hours ago
T.I., French Montana, Chrissy Teigen & More Had…
 1 day ago
Meek Mill Denies Involvement in the Nicki Minaj Burglary
 2 days ago
Florida Entrepreneur Creates Gun Fashion Line For Women
OMG! Find Out Why Model/Actor Tyson Beckford Pulls…
 2 days ago
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Did Meek Mill Rob Nicki Minaj?!!
 2 days ago
Watch How Black Movie Lovers Turned Up At Sundance
 3 days ago
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise’s Smarts Can’t Keep Her Out…
 4 days ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia’s Case Against Cyrus Is Getting Real
 4 days ago
Kehlani Reacts To Having No. 1 Album, Shares…
 4 days ago
Case Talks About ’90s Movie Soundtracks And More…
 4 days ago
Nicki Minaj’s Mansion Reportedly Trashed in $200,000 Burglary
 4 days ago
OH NO! Nicki Minaj’s Mansion Burglarized & Vandalized
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Ice Cube Is Giving You A First…
 4 days ago
Lauryn Hill Finally Issues An Apology For Her…
 4 days ago
Is it OK to Uber your kids??
 4 days ago
photos