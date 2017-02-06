‘Gassed Up’ Artist Nebu Kiniza Talks Fame, Family and Politics [Beat Exclusive]

The artist known as Nebu Kiniza stopped by the 97-9 studios recently to fill us in on who he is, his musical print and what his future plans are for the immediate future and beyond. He also breaks down the deep and personal meaning behind his stage name and his views on politics. Press play and get to know Nebu Kiniza!
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours