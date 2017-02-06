Tanya On Which “Little Women: Atlanta” Cast Member She Wouldn’t Save [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Juicy and brand new “Little Women: Atlanta” cast member Tanya chatted with the morning show about the hit show! Tanya, who joined the cast to be a peacemaker amidst all of the drama, talks about her own drama surrounding her and her baby daddy Niko. She explains how some of the “Little Women” cast were rude when they met Niko for the first time.

Tanya explains which one of the cast members she wouldn’t save in a boat accident. Plus, Tanya and Juicy talk about getting crazy messages from fans on social media. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

