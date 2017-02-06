Kodak Black’s Beef With Lil Wayne Just Got A Lot More Complicated

Louisiana rapperwants Kodak Black to know he has to go through him if he wants to get to Lil Wayne . Chris hopped on social media over the weekend to personally threaten Kodak following his sudden hatred for Weezy. If you have no idea how this beef started, here’s a little background:

Last year, Wayne sat for an interview and was asked about a bunch of new rappers, to which he responded, “I swear to God I didn’t know you were saying people’s names just now, so that should probably answer that question. I just do my own thing.” Then in December Kodak tweeted:

Lil Wayne Ain't The Best Fucking Rapper Alive … IAM 😁🇭🇹 — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) December 19, 2016

Since then, he’s been throwing shot after shot at the legend, even suggesting they fight for the ‘Best Rapper Alive’ heavyweight title. But Reginae Carter says her dad really has no idea who the new rapper is.

When Lil Wayne doesn't even know who the heck Kodak is https://t.co/KqjRfD6H3C — Love me (@reginae_carter1) January 16, 2017

Fast forward to this weekend when Hurricane Chris weighed in. “You wanna f*ck with him, you wanna f*ck with me! That’s how I’m coming: 5150!” he says in the video message. View that below, plus another message he posted on Facebook.

#5150 stand tall United we stand @liltunechi enough said A video posted by Hurricane Chris (@hurricanechrisofficial) on Feb 5, 2017 at 3:00pm PST

If, like Wayne, you don’t know who Kodak is, click here and become acquainted.