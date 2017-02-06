Music
Home > Music

Kodak Black’s Beef With Lil Wayne Just Got A Lot More Complicated

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

2016 Budweiser Made in America Festival - Day 1

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


Louisiana rapper Hurricane Chris wants Kodak Black to know he has to go through him if he wants to get to Lil Wayne. Chris hopped on social media over the weekend to personally threaten Kodak following his sudden hatred for Weezy. If you have no idea how this beef started, here’s a little background:

Last year, Wayne sat for an interview and was asked about a bunch of new rappers, to which he responded, “I swear to God I didn’t know you were saying people’s names just now, so that should probably answer that question. I just do my own thing.” Then in December Kodak tweeted:

Since then, he’s been throwing shot after shot at the legend, even suggesting they fight for the ‘Best Rapper Alive’ heavyweight title. But Reginae Carter says her dad really has no idea who the new rapper is.

Fast forward to this weekend when Hurricane Chris weighed in. “You wanna f*ck with him, you wanna f*ck with me! That’s how I’m coming: 5150!” he says in the video message. View that below, plus another message he posted on Facebook.

#5150 stand tall United we stand @liltunechi enough said

A video posted by Hurricane Chris (@hurricanechrisofficial) on

If, like Wayne, you don’t know who Kodak is, click here and become acquainted.

Happy Bday, Weezy: 20 Photos Of Lil Wayne & His Famous Friends

20 photos Launch gallery

Happy Bday, Weezy: 20 Photos Of Lil Wayne & His Famous Friends

Continue reading Happy Bday, Weezy: 20 Photos Of Lil Wayne & His Famous Friends

Happy Bday, Weezy: 20 Photos Of Lil Wayne & His Famous Friends


 

beef , hurricane chris , Kodak Black , lil wayne , rappers

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To Bronzeville Episode #1
 6 hours ago
106 & Party
MIGOS ‘CULTURE’ TOPS CHARTS
 7 hours ago
Nebu Kiniza in the Beat Studio
‘Gassed Up’ Artist Nebu Kiniza Talks Fame, Family…
 21 hours ago
#BlackHistoryStar: Rosa Parks: “Mother Of The Civil Rights Movement”
 22 hours ago
Super Bowl LI: How Bow Wow Might’ve Jinxed…
 1 day ago
What Happened To Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Jersey?
 1 day ago
T.I. & More Atlanta Rappers React To Falcons…
 1 day ago
GOOGLE Takes A Stand!
 1 day ago
SMH: ‘New Edition’ Actor’s Derogatory Comments About Black…
 1 day ago
Samara From “Rings” Scares Audiences At The #XillaMovieParty…
 1 day ago
Watch Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Performance
 1 day ago
Too Soon: All The Early “Falcons Won” Memes
 1 day ago
T.I., French Montana, Chrissy Teigen & More Had…
 2 days ago
Meek Mill Denies Involvement in the Nicki Minaj Burglary
 3 days ago
Florida Entrepreneur Creates Gun Fashion Line For Women
OMG! Find Out Why Model/Actor Tyson Beckford Pulls…
 3 days ago
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Did Meek Mill Rob Nicki Minaj?!!
 3 days ago
photos