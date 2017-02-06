Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

SMH: ‘New Edition’ Actor’s Derogatory Comments About Black Women Resurface

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

The New Edition Story BET AMC Screenings Tour, New York

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty


Woody McClain shined as Bobby Brown in BET’s The New Edition Story, but like many other actors, he’s in danger of quickly falling from grace.

According to Bossip, McClain had some not-so-great things to say about Black women before fame entered the picture. The site reports he tweeted out statements like “white is right” and “black girls are soooo overrated,” even though he’s been in a relationship with a Black woman for 10 years.

In an attempt to defend himself, McClain retweeted a young woman who pointed out his dating history with the hashtag “#Facts.” The woman wrote, “So y’all just gonna believe anything yah read online? Fact checking will show you he had a black woman for almost ten yrs.” But do his actions negate his words in this case?

The same report says he’s “since wiped his Twitter account nearly clean.” Tweet us your thoughts.

Twitter Watched The New Edition Movie Together Like One Big Family

9 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Watched The New Edition Movie Together Like One Big Family

Continue reading Twitter Watched The New Edition Movie Together Like One Big Family

Twitter Watched The New Edition Movie Together Like One Big Family

Part one of <em>The New Edition Story</em> premiered last night on BET and Twitter had a lot to say. Check out our favorite reactions and tune into part two tonight at 9 p.m.

black women , bobby brown , the new edition story , twitter woody mcclain

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To Bronzeville Episode #1
 6 hours ago
106 & Party
MIGOS ‘CULTURE’ TOPS CHARTS
 7 hours ago
Nebu Kiniza in the Beat Studio
‘Gassed Up’ Artist Nebu Kiniza Talks Fame, Family…
 21 hours ago
#BlackHistoryStar: Rosa Parks: “Mother Of The Civil Rights Movement”
 22 hours ago
Super Bowl LI: How Bow Wow Might’ve Jinxed…
 1 day ago
What Happened To Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Jersey?
 1 day ago
T.I. & More Atlanta Rappers React To Falcons…
 1 day ago
GOOGLE Takes A Stand!
 1 day ago
SMH: ‘New Edition’ Actor’s Derogatory Comments About Black…
 1 day ago
Samara From “Rings” Scares Audiences At The #XillaMovieParty…
 1 day ago
Watch Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Performance
 1 day ago
Too Soon: All The Early “Falcons Won” Memes
 1 day ago
T.I., French Montana, Chrissy Teigen & More Had…
 2 days ago
Meek Mill Denies Involvement in the Nicki Minaj Burglary
 3 days ago
Florida Entrepreneur Creates Gun Fashion Line For Women
OMG! Find Out Why Model/Actor Tyson Beckford Pulls…
 3 days ago
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Did Meek Mill Rob Nicki Minaj?!!
 3 days ago
photos