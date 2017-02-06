Entertainment News
Super Bowl LI: How Bow Wow Might’ve Jinxed The Atlanta Falcons?

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Super Bowl fresh… #RISEUP #Falcons

A photo posted by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on

Bow Wow is being blamed for the Atlanta Falcons’ loss in yesterday’s Super Bowl LI.

The Falcons were up 28-3 in the game when the rapper hit social media with a “Rise Up” photo, after which the team failed to score for the rest of the night. Jinx? Social media definitely seems to think so:

He at least took the loss like a champ.

Tweet us your thoughts on whether or not Bow Wow is really to blame.

2017 super bowl , atlanta falcons , Bow Wow , new england patriots

